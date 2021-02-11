



Popular American Actress, Lauren London, has denied rumours she had become pregnant.

Reports had emerged on social media that the Actress was expecting a child and in a few days time would be holding baby showers.

The 36-year-old TV personality took to her Twitter account today saying that the reports were not true.

The actress also berated those insinuating that she was still trying to get over the loss of Nipsey Hussle, her fiance.





She said: “How can one be so cruel to carry out such stories about a woman trying her best to heal?

“Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant. Don’t disturb the peace of the people that need it the most.”

Newsmen report that Lauren London has two children, Cameron Carter with her ex, Lil Wayne, and four-year-old son, Kross, with murdered rapper, Nipsey Hussle.