American actress, Lauren London, has debunked rumours that she is dating hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, 50, a year after the death of her husband, Nipsey Hussle.

The actress lost her man, Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019 after he was shot dead.

There has been recent speculation of dating rumors surrounding Diddy and actress, which started after Diddy shared a photo of himself with London, 35, during the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch.

He captioned the photo: “More lost files…me and my sister @laurenlondon at the @rocnation brunch.”

The widow of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, quickly debunked the rumours by sharing a picture of her late husband with the caption: “Still His!”

London took to Instagram Thursday to share two posts presumably in response to the speculation — the first, a photo of Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, with the caption, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”





London posted the same photo to her Instagram story along with the text: “Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle.”

She followed that post with another post that read in part: “Stop…playing with me and my name. Now Let me get back to healing.”

“I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though,” read the caption for that second post.

A final message posted to her Instagram story read, “Peace is Loud sometimes Peace speaks up sometimes Especially when it’s the right thing to do.”

Hussle was shot to death on March 31, 2019, while standing outside The Marathon, his South Los Angeles clothing store, not far from where the rapper grew up.

The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was an Eritrean-American father of two.