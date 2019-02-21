



Late German fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, is reportedly set to inherit some of 200 million dollars fortune after he named her ‘in his will’.

According to BBC News, “It has emerged that the iconic Chanel designerwho died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, left some of his $200m (£153m) fortune to his cat.

“Lagerfeld told French magazine Numero last year that he had named the cat as one of the heirs of his estate.”

The cat is now richer as a ‘millionaire pet’ having reportedly earned Three million dollars (£2.3m) doing adverts for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand with Lagerfeld.

Lagerfeld, before passing, in a separate interview with Numero, revealed he employed two maids to look after the pampered animal, adding that it has “four different dishes prepared for her” each day “served in fabulous bowls”.

He also made Choupette a social media sensation, with her own Twitter and Instagram accounts that have combined followership of about 200,000.

A tribute to the designer was posted on the cat’s Twitter account @ChoupettesDiary.

It reads, “May Daddy @Karllagerfeld memory live on forever through his work and may we never forget the creative genius who now sits in heaven beside Mommy Coco Chanel.”

NAN reports Lagerfeld died at 85 on Tuesday morning in Paris, France.

He was known as the creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, a position he held from 1983 until his death, and was an icon of the global fashion industry for over half a century.

Lagerfeld also delivered collections for LVMH’s Fendi and his own eponymous label and will be remembered for his transformation of fashion and his elaborate runway shows.

While the fashion world mourns the loss of Lagerfeld, attention seems to have shifted to his famous pet Choupette, who is almost as much of an icon in the fashion industry.