Lamar Odom and girlfriend Myles Chefetz got engaged yesterday at Prime 112 restaurant in Miami and this time, he swears he has found the one.

The 40-year-old ex-NBA star popped the question to his 32-year-old girlfriend, with a MASSIVE diamond ring and she said, “Yes!”

Parr is a health and life coach and the two were first sighted together in Atlanta when they were out on a lunch date.

There were rumours at the early stage that the relationship was fake, however, Lamar has proven the rumours baseless with the proposal.

This will not be the first time Lamar is proposing after a short relationship. He proposed to Khloe Kardashian and they got married after a month of dating in 2009.

The union was shortlived as they divorced in 2013, Lamar found it hard to move on. He claimed Khloe was the love of his life and he’d win her back. It seems he has found the true love of his life this time around.

For the proposal, ‘Real Housewives’ star NeNe Leakes was apparently in the building … she posted, “So glad I could be here with you. Love both of you and praying over this union,” TMZ reports.