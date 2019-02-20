



Popular singer Lady Gaga has ended her engagement with talent agent fiance, Christian Carino.

The two years engagement was said to have crashed before Valentine’s day celebration.

Sources confirmed Gaga’s split to People magazine saying “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end.

“The pair split a bit ago.There’s no long dramatic story.”

The singer first sparked split rumours when she attended the Grammys without Carino or wore her engagement ring.

She also failed to mention him during an acceptance speech after her song ‘Shallow’ won a Grammy on Feb. 10, adding more fuel to the fire that the couple had gone their separate ways.