



Forbes has released its annual list of world richest people listing Kylie Jenner, the youngest Kardashian sister, as the new youngest billionaire in the world.

According to Forbes, the 21-year-old American reality TV star, who started her cosmetics company in 2015, has now displaced Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg who held the title after making his first billion at 23.

Earlier in June 2018, Forbes had tagged Kylie the youngest self-made billionaire ever; having a net worth estimated at $1 billion.

Responding to her financial feat, Kylie told Forbes: “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But (this) feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back”.

Forbes also listed Colin Huang, founder of Chinese discount web retailer, Pinduoduo, as the richest newcomer billionaire.

Other entrants include Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon owners of Spotify; James Monsees and Adam Bowen, co-founders of Juul Labs; and Daniel Lubetzky, founder and CEO of snacks company, Kind Bar.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos retains his spot as the world’s richest man while Bill Gates takes the second position.

The magazine further noted a progressive decline in the numbers of billionaires in 2019, stating that the Asia- Pacific had the hardest hit with Europe, Middle East and Africa trailing behind.

Zuckerberg dropped three places on the list after his net worth dropped by $8.7 billion to $6.3 billion.

Aliko Dangote is still the richest black man with a net worth of $10.9 billion and he is followed closely by Mike Adenuga, who has a net worth of $9.1 billion.