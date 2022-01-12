Kizz Daniel signs music deal with Paul Okoye’s One Africa’s Global Management

Paul Okoye, the Chief Executive Officer of One Africa Global Management has signed singer, Daniel Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, also known as Kizz Daniel.

The exclusive management deal will follow the release of Kizz Daniel’s latest EP, Barnabas which was released in November last year.

One Africa Global will also handle the artist’s representation worldwide, catering for bookings, marketing, promotion and endorsement deals.

One Africa Global is among the continents leading creative arts companies with a presence in Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The outfit is also behind a number of entertainment endeavours notably the One Africa Music Festival.