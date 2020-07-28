



Kim Kardashian, popular American Media personality, has reportedly reunited with her husband, Kanye West, days after the Grammy Award winner tendered public apology to her following divorce claims.

The KUWTK celebrity flew to Wyoming this week for a reunion with her husband, after trying to reach him repeatedly without success and sources say it was ‘emotional’.

Concerns were first sparked after Kanye hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19 and proceeded to break down in tears while stating: ‘I almost killed my daughter,’ while discussing abortion.

Days later, the 43-year-old raised more concerns about his marriage in a now infamous twitter rant saying they considered aborting their eldest child, North, slamming Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner.





According to his tweets, he had been trying to get a divorce for two years after Kim had a professional meeting in a hotel with rapper Meek Mill.

Kanye has since issued a public apology to his wife of five years and the couple were pictured together for the first time after weeks of being apart.

In the photos obtained by the Mail Online, Kim was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of their car and appeared to be tearful while having what was described as a ‘tense discussion’ with the Grammy-winning rapper.

The pair had just picked up some fast food at Wendy’s in Cody, Wyoming where Kanye owns a sprawling 14 million dollars ranch and has been staying over the past two weeks.

“Kim hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.

“She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It’s all a bad situation,” an insider explained.

E!News reports that she decided to fly to Cody to speak to her husband in person and it turned out very emotional.

Kim spoke out last week to address Kanye’s behaviour via an Instagram post while acknowledging that the rapper was in the middle of a bipolar episode.

“Many of you know, he has a bipolar disorder.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.’

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure being an artist and a black man, experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

Newsmen reports that the couple have four children together.