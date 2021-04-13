



Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are parting ways after seven years of staying married to each other.

Kanye West, 43, and Kim Kardashian, 40, are now applying for joint custody of their four children after divorce.

In February, Kim filed for a divorce from her marriage with her husband Kanye.

Kanye responded to Kim’s petition by asking that they both get physical and legal custody of their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm from the court, The Guardian reported.

Kanye West is a successful singer and fashion mogul worth over $1bn while Kim Kardashian is a fashionista popular for selling beauty products. She is also worth $780m.





They both signed a nuptial agreement before getting married which means nobody is receiving a prenup from the divorce.

Kanye West has been dealing with a mental disease called bipolar disorder, a condition Kim shared with her social media audience on Instagram.

“Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions,” she wrote.

She also confessed that Kanye West has been suffering from the sickness after the death of his mother Donda West in 2007.

Kanye West suffered political controversy over his comment against the black community during the ex-president Donald Trump administration. The backlash affected their marriage immensely.

This will be Kim Kardashian’s third divorce and the first for Kanye.