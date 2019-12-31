<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It is not uncommon that fans sexually fantasize about their favourite celebrities and with many celebrities themselves being sexually provocative, these fantasies are further aggravated.

The popular adult content streaming platform, PornHub as part of its 2019 in review has released a list of the most searched for people and celebrities of 2019.

Topping the list is social media sensation, Belle Delphine who is closely followed by reality Tv star and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian while former exotic dancer turned rapper, Cardi B closes the top three.

Interestingly Kim has a sex tape that PornHub has described as one of its most-watched videos on the platform. The tape leaked over a decade ago in 2007 and featured the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and her then-boyfriend, Ray J,

The world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner who happens to be a younger sister to Kim Kardashian is at number 8 while another Kardashian-Jenner sister, supermodel Kendall Jenner comes in at number 27.

Interestingly, the only male celebrity on the list is Shawn Mendes who closes the top 30. Mendes has had rumours swirling about his sexuality as many fans believe the singer is gay despite his numerous denials.