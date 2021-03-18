Popular American singer and songwriter, Keyshia Cole, says she’s retiring from music.

Popular American singer and songwriter, Keyshia Cole, says she’s retiring from music.

The Grammy-nominated singer disclosed this on Wednesday on her Twitter account.

Cole shared the news as she responded to tweets from fans.


A fan had enjoined the singer to remain focused after the release of her single and she responded, “I’m retiring” .

The announcement caused reactions as many wondered why she would want to take a bow now that her recently released single “I Don’t Want to Be in Love” is among the songs topping the chart.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended