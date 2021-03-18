



Popular American singer and songwriter, Keyshia Cole, says she’s retiring from music.

The Grammy-nominated singer disclosed this on Wednesday on her Twitter account.

Cole shared the news as she responded to tweets from fans.





A fan had enjoined the singer to remain focused after the release of her single and she responded, “I’m retiring” .

The announcement caused reactions as many wondered why she would want to take a bow now that her recently released single “I Don’t Want to Be in Love” is among the songs topping the chart.