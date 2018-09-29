Kevin Spacey has been sued by a masseur who claims that he forced him to grab his penis in his house in Malibu, California, in 2016.

The actor is being sued for sexual battery, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit was filed at Los Angeles superior court.

Spacey was said to have forced the masseur to “touch his scrotum, testicles and penis,” after which he pulled him “for an apparent attempted forced kiss”.

The unidentified masseur was said to have subsequently grabbed the massage table and fled the actor’s residence.

The lawsuit reads: “Spacey’s conduct was extreme and outrageous. Spacey acted with reckless disregard for plaintiff’s rights and feelings, and with deliberate indifference to the certainty that plaintiff would suffer emotional distress.

“As a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety.”

Spacey is already being investigated for multiple allegations of sexual assault in the US and UK.

The Hollywood star was kicked off Netflix show ‘House of Cards’ after he was accused of making a sexual advance to actor Anthony Rapp when he was 14.