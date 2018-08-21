U.S. comedian Kevin Hart has mocked President Donald Trump over his controversial leadership style which seems to place the white above the blacks.

Hart, while presenting at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards told the audience they were “allowed to kneel” seemingly referencing how NFL players have been kneeling out of protest during the national anthem.

“This game you’re allowed to kneel,” Hart said while presenting with fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish.

He continued: “You can do whatever you want there’s no old white men to stop you.”

The 39-year-old Hart also said the award show was like “a typical day at the White House.”

“Beefs pop off, bad language; people run to the bathroom and send out crazy tweets.

“It’s basically like a typical day at the White House. In your face Trump, suck it,” Hart said.

Earlier this month, NFL players continued to protest during the national anthem on Aug. 9 as the league began the first full week of its 2018 preseason.

Some players held their fists in the air, while others decided to kneel, despite the controversy surrounding the action.

Hart’s outburst was one of several political moments during the Monday night award show.

Rapper Logic donned a shirt that read “F— the wall” while singing his song “One Day” with Ryan Tedder.

The 28-year-old singer was joined on stage by immigrant leaders, parents and children, all wearing t-shirts that said “we are all human beings,” in protest of the Trump administration’s family separation and detention policy.