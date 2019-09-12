<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American comedian, Kevin Hart, has been discharged from the hospital, 10 days after he was involved in a car crash.

Hart was injured in a car crash earlier this month that left him with “major back injuries.”

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 40-year-old actor was discharged and is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility.

Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery after suffering “major back injuries” when his Plymouth Barracuda left the road and landed in a ditch early September.

Hart bought himself the Barracuda as a 40th birthday present in July and showed off his new ride on Instagram. He nicknamed it “Menace.”