American comedian, Kevin Hart, has been discharged from the hospital, 10 days after he was involved in a car crash.
Hart was injured in a car crash earlier this month that left him with “major back injuries.”
According to PEOPLE magazine, the 40-year-old actor was discharged and is now recovering from his injuries in a rehabilitation facility.
Hart was hospitalized and underwent surgery after suffering “major back injuries” when his Plymouth Barracuda left the road and landed in a ditch early September.
Hart bought himself the Barracuda as a 40th birthday present in July and showed off his new ride on Instagram. He nicknamed it “Menace.”
