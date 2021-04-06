



Nigerian singer, Kelly Hansome, says Mavin Records CEO, Don Jazzy, used operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to arrest and intimidate him.

Kelly Hansome disclosed this on his Instagram page saying that Don Jazzy had him arrested by SARS and moved him from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs.

Kelly Hansome made this known as he was reacting to Don Jazzy’s recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.





The singer, however, did not give details of the reason for his arrest.

His post read: “Did he also state why he and his girlfriend arrested me with SARS and moved me from Kano to Abuja in handcuffs?

“No he won’t say that part but it happened. Did he say why he sent his dogs to intimidate me?

“Thank God Festus Keyamo is still alive.”