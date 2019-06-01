<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

American singer Robert Sylvester Kelly, known by his stage name, R. Kelly, has been charged with additional criminal counts involving a victim he allegedly abused sexually 10 years ago.

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday filed 11 felonies in what his attorney, Steve Greenberg, said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

“The latest counts are re-filed charges from an allegation from 10 years ago and not a new case.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, the same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. It changes nothing, Greenberg said.

Kelly is already facing 10 felony charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women.

The R&B singer will appear in court June 6 on the new charges.