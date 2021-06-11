American rapper, Kanye West, has unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and her family on Twitter.

According to reports, it is not clear if the rapper unfollowed the family before or after his birthday earlier last week.





However, Kanye West is still following the only person he follows on Instagram, Kim.

This development is coming days after the rapper was spotted in France with Russian born International model, Irina Shynk.

There are speculations that the two have been seeing each other for months now.