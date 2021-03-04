



American reality star Kim Kardashian will own the $60 million Calabasas mansion she shared with Kanye West and their children amid their ongoing divorce.

Kim and West acquired the Hidden Hills residence for $20 million in 2014 but waited till 2018 before they could move in after making renovations in the sum of $40 million.

According to Page Six, Kim reportedly owned the land, and Kanye the actual house.





However, the estranged couple have reportedly agreed that the reality star would get the beautiful Hidden Hills mansion so that their four children could continue to reside in the family home.

According to TMZ, Kim intended to keep the home because she “really likes the house” and most of her family lived “within a block of her in the same community.”

Newsmen write that the couple were married for over six years before Kim officially filed for divorce last month.