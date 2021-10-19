Kanye West legally changes name to “Ye”

Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye after a Los Angeles court approved his application.

The U.S rapper formally requested to change his name to Ye (pronounced “yay”) in August after filing legal documents – citing “personal reasons” for the name change.

He has now successfully dropped his full name – Kanye Omari West – in favour of this long-time two-letter moniker.

Ye at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 44-year-old first alluded to his plans to change his name to Ye shortly after the release of his eighth studio album titled “Ye”, he tweeted: “The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.” he tweeted: “Formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

His application has been officially approved by LA Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams, and he will no longer have a middle or last name.

In 2018, the rapper told radio host Big Boy, “I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible. In the Bible it means you.

“So, I’m you. And I’m us. It’s us. It went from being Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused – everything. It’s more of a reflection of who we are [as] beings.”

Ye currently is in the midst of a divorce from reality television star Kim Kardashian West, whom he married in 2014. They share four children: seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago, and two-year-old Psalm.