



Kanye West has reportedly dropped out of the 2020 presidential race less than two weeks after announcing his bid for the White House.

On Tuesday, Steve Kramer, a member of West’s campaign team, told Intelligencer that after amassing a 180-strong campaign team in Florida, the rapper would allegedly no longer be contesting the election.

“He’s out,” Kramer said, telling the publication that he was in the process of getting “all our stuff cancelled”.

He later added: “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.”





According to the report, West had attempted to get his name on the ballot as a third-party candidate, but needed to collect 132,781 signatures by Wednesday (15 July) to be eligible to run in Florida.

Kramer later told Intelligencer that staff were told the drive to get on the ballot was over on the same day that West shared a picture of himself registering to vote in Wyoming.

The reports come just days after a US presidential poll suggested that the “Stronger” rapper would gain less than two per cent of votes were he to run against President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

West announced his candidacy on 4 July, tweeting: “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States.”