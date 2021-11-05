Kanye West attacks Big Sean, John Legend

American rapper and GOOD music founder Kanye West has described signing Big Sean as the worst thing he’s ever done.

West said this in his two-hour long conversation on the Drink Champs podcast.

During the interview, N.O.R.E. had asked the rapper who he would choose between Big Sean and G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha T. While Pusha T is still signed to Kanye’s label; Big Sean recently got out of his G.O.O.D. contract and is now signed with Def Entertainment.

N.O.R.E. Asked, “Pusha or Big Sean?”

Responding, Ye said: “Oh, I love this. Let me tell you” then he got up to grab an imitation tombstone that had R.I.P. written on it.

“I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone, it’s gonna say, ‘I deserved to be here I signed Big Sean,” he continued.

Unclear if his answer, N.O.R.E. asked again, “So I’m not quite sure of your pick… Big Sean over Pusha T.”

To which Kanye fired back, “No, I’m saying the worst thing I’ve ever did was sign Big Sean.”

Ye went on to explain his stance, bringing up his friendship with John Legend. He explained, “Nah, look, I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed their life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies… n**gas is scared.”

Just before the episode dropped, Big Sean tweeted that he had a feeling Kanye had talked about him during the interview because the folks over at Drink Champs asked if he’d be down to link up for a chat. “I just got asked to be on the next Drink Champs, so I’m assuming Ye talking crazy,” Sean wrote.

Responding shortly after the clip of Kanye’s Drink Champs interview began to go viral on social media, Big Sean addressed Kanye via Twitter.

The Detroit rapper shared images of himself with Kanye and Hit-Boy, captioning the photo, “Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview! I’m dying laughing at you @kanyewest,” adding a laughing emoji.

In October, Big Sean publicly revealed he was no longer part of G.O.OD. Music camp. Responding to a fan who asked if he was still on the label, Sean replied, “That’s a forever brotherhood, but business-wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal.”