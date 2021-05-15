Kannywood actress, Ummi Ibrahim, has confirmed rumours that she once dated former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Newsmen reported that Ummi spoke amid social media rumour of an intimate relationship between her and Babangida.

The beautiful actress confirmed the rumour, but did not say whether she was a side chick when Babangida’s wife of 40 years was alive.





“Former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was my boyfriend then but not anymore,” she said.

“However, we are presently friends and we respect each other”, she added.

Ummi also revealed her current love bird.

“I have a boyfriend who is not in the entertainment industry and we are planning to get married, God willing.”

Babangida who is now 79, married Maryam in 1969. She died in 2009, leaving the former Nigerian leader (1985-1993), a widower since then.