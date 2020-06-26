



Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, says he is not a ritualist as he only plays the role in movies as scripted.

The popular actor, who is also a lawyer, reacted to comments made by some persons on his social media platform, claiming he is a ritualist.

Recall that the actor created and posted a video for the trending “Don’t leave me challenge”, which is a play of words, but some of his followers trolled him, calling him a ritualist.





He said: “We are doing something about this. Don’t leave me challenged, so all you talking about ritual, go and do rituals with yourself.

“I played a role, but the fact is some people don’t contribute anything to followership, all they want to do is cause distraction.

“Don’t go with such people who are always there to distract you, remain focused. You notice that people who always talk about rituals are not focused.”