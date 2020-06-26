



Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who claimed in social media posts that he sexually assaulted them.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer filed suit against Twitter accounts belonging to Danielle and Kadi who each alleged they’d been were victims, in 2014 and 2015, respectively. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bieber states he has “indisputable documentary evidence” to prove the sexual assault claims are “outrageous, fabricated lies”.

Bieber claims the tweets by Danielle and Kadi are ‘malicious’ in that they appear to be a coordinated effort to tarnish his reputation. Bieber thinks the two social media account may, in fact, be run by the same person, according to the documents.

He is seeking $20 million in damages, $10 million for each story.

Twitter user Danielle claimed she was assaulted by Bieber in a room at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014, following an event that was part of the city’s SXSW festival.





The singer counters that while he was in Austin on that date, he did not stay at the Four Seasons Hotel and did not have a room there. He states he and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez stayed at a rental property and that she was with him all night.

Bieber denied Danielle’s claims on his Twitter page, providing receipts and photos, describing his alleged whereabouts around the time of the alleged assault, and stated that he would be “working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

The singer believes Danielle made up her account based on the fact that he ate at a restaurant at the Four Seasons on March 10. Danielle has since deleted her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Kadi claimed he sexually assaulted her in his room at the Langham Hotel in NYC at 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2015.

Justin Bieber reckons she is a superfan who waits outside hotels hoping to meet him, but they have in fact never met. The singer, who was in New York on that date to attend the Met Gala, describes her story as ‘an elaborate hoax.’

He states in his legal filing that after the gala, he went on to a private party where he stayed until 4 a.m. and then got a snack at a hot dog stand.