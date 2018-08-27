At a time when Nigeria is witnessing some economic and security challenges, comedian, Julius Agwu, has advised Nigerians to embrace comedy.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday, he explained that Nigerian music and comedy have come a long way, with many artistes and comedians making their mark both locally and internationally.

He, however, said that there is now more need for comedy as the nation goes through some tough times.

“The fact is that considering the circumstances Nigeria is facing now, the only thing that can help anybody who is a Nigerian and not just only Nigerians, is comedy.

“When you think of all the bad things, just go and laugh. Laugh it out,” he said.

Agwu who was away due to health reasons, says he is back, bigger and better.

The 13th edition of his annual ‘Crack Ya Ribs‘ comedy show, took place in London on Sunday.