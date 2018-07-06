Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, has begged fans and well wishers to respect her decision to separate from her husband following the alleged case of domestic violence.

Mgborukwe, a former presenter at Sound City TV, took to her instagram handle @juliet_mgborukwe to make the announcement.

She also shared photos of injuries sustained from the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband, Chima Ojukwu.

Her post reads: “Things sometimes are not always what they appear to be. For Chima and his people spreading fake stories, please move on, I have moved on with my life already.

“I choose not to talk about my personal life, that chapter of my life has been closed the day I walked with my kids months ago and it remains closed forever.

“My kids and I are in a happy place, and that is all that counts; I will appreciate if Y’all can please respect that as well as we have little kids involved and we are focused on raising our kids right.

“Thank Y’all for your Love, concern, and understanding, I appreciate Sorry had to take down the first post, couldn’t stand looking at my Blood,’’ she wrote.

The actress first got married to Ojukwu in October 2011 and separated in 2012.