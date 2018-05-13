Ghanaian actress and model Juliet Ibrahim says she decided to take her relationship off social media to “focus on my life and career”.

The Ghanaian superstar said her private life will not be featured on her social media henceforth, saying, “it is all about my day job going forward”.

Ibrahim said she felt the need to release a statement to the effect to counter a false “trending story” about her.

In a statement published on Instagram, she said: “Months ago I decided it was time to face my day job and thus took off aspects of my private life off my social media handles. Usually, I follow trending stories about me and have a good laugh but not today.

“The only story here is that I decided to take any form of relationship I have off my social media and focus on my life and my career while juggling 2 countries.

“This move has sent the media crazy with insinuations about my private life. Please note that it is all about my day job on my social media handles going forward. If I need to let the world know about what’s going on in my private life, be rest assured that you will be the first to know.

“Until then, please disregard all fakes quotes allegedly coming from me and alleged interviews which never happened.

God bless you all. Thank you for your love and support.”

The actress is in a relationship with Nigerian rapper Olusegun Olowokere, popularly known as Iceberg Slim.