Juju maestro KSA ready to celebrate thanksgiving with Primate Ayodele

Popular Juju maestro King Sunny Ade has confirmed his readiness to celebrate God in the life of popular prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church.

KSA’s resolve follows the cleric’s plan to celebrate his annual thanksgiving on February 14, 2022, at his Lagos church. The juju music icon has been billed to perform at the mind-blowing and historic event.

King Sunny Ade’s relationship with Primate Ayodele is beyond that of a musician and a prophet, but companions who have a common interest to render service to humanity.

It would be recalled that many years ago, King Sunny Ade gave a prophetic word to Primate Ayodele during a service that his church will have a large congregation of about 30,000 worshippers.

This statement was made in 2000 when Primate Ayodele’s congregation was just about 500 worshippers.

After two decades KSA’s prophecy has come to pass as Primate Ayodele will be unveiling a 30,000-capacity church building on February 14, 2022, as part of the programme line-up for his annual thanksgiving.

Similarly, on the same day, there will be an empowerment package, just like the previous years, the cleric gave out cars, tricycles, scholarships, cash gifts, and relief materials to his church members, the needy, irrespective of religious faith.