Jude Okoye, businessman and former manager of defunct Psquare, says he slept under a bridge for four nights when he first moved to Lagos.

Okoye, who’s also a music video director, said he was stranded when he first moved to Lagos to kick off a career in show business.

The eldest of the three Okoye brothers in entertainment also said he worked as a bus conductor on the Ijora-Jibowu route “every day to survive”.

Okoye made this known in an Instagram post tagged #MondayMotivation.

He wrote: “Did you know….? My first 4 nights in Lagos in 1995 was spent under Ijora bridge stranded cos of music hustle. Had to do conductor work route Ijora-Jibowu everyday to survive.”

His comments are coming in the wake of Peter Okoye’s claim that a lack of respect for him resulted in the disintegration of Psquare.

Peter Okoye, now known as Mr P, had said his twin brother Paul often insulted his wife and children.

“The fans want Psquare but how many times do you want Psquare to come back and break up,” he said.

“We’ve broken up three times and the same issue is still there. So if Psquare is going to come back we need to settle that issue. Psquare might come back, they might not come back.

“I pulled out the plug because I felt the disrespect coming from my family (was) getting too much. There’s something we call marginalisation. Don’t ever be a slave because you want to be family.”

Following the break-up of Psquare, Peter and Paul have each released several successful solo singles, and both singers are currently on tour.