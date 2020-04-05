<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has reacted to an opinion by two French doctors, Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht, that the new COVID-19 drug should be tested in Africa.

Mira and Locht, had during a live TV interview, which now has the highest trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Africans are not lab rats’, insisted that Africa is the best place to conduct such a test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.

Reacting bitterly to the statement, John Boyega reiterated that Africa is not a lab rat.

He wrote, “Just horrible. Africa isn’t a testing lab you pieces of shit.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, who found the comments to be repulsive, took to his official Twitter account on Saturday to say, “It took me some time to find some words for these guys.

“This is racism at its highest level and a terrible statement against all the black-skinned.

“How was this even allowed to be broadcasted on French TV?”