Popular Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, better known as Joeboy, has said that the fear of being called a failure put him under pressure during his early days as an artiste.

Joeboy disclosed this during the latest episode of #WithChude.

He said he usually listened to his songs “about a million times” after production to avoid mistakes.

He stated that he was nervous when he was about bringing out ‘Beginning’, one of his singles, because he thought people would not like the project.

He said: “I put much pressure on myself and I listen to my songs about a million times before I put it out there because I’m always looking out for mistakes or flaws but at the end of the day, if people like it, they do.





“There are songs that I never felt could actually blow, like before I dropped ‘Beginning’ my second single last year, two days before I dropped it I called Eazy and was like, I didn’t want to drop the song because I didn’t feel people would like it as much. I was nervous because I remember getting comments like the song should be good as ‘Baby’ ooo. But I had to summon courage in the end to drop it.”

According to the singer, he was no longer bothered by such criticisms and he enjoined people not to allow fears of failure to stop them from pushing for their dreams.

“Now l don’t care anymore…but in the past I was trying so hard not to make a mistake and that made me picky. So sometimes I feel people should not allow their fears to paralyse them before making a move,” he added.