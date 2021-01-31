



Superstar and widely acclaimed Nollywood “Bad Boy”, Jim Iyke, has chosen his favourite between the two Nigerian leading Afro-pop stars — Wizkid and Davido.

In a recent interview with Net the actor declared his respect for the duo. But when pushed, he pitched his tent with Davido.





According to him, Davido has made a huge success of himself regardless of his background, which ordinarily should have made him complacent.

He said: “It’s not easy to be a rich kid and still go on and work. I don’t think I will be this hardworking if my dad was a billionaire.”