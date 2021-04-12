



Veteran Nigerian actor, director and movie producer, Prince Jide Kosoko, says he never envisaged being a polygamist but it is the will of God for him.

Kosoko disclosed this in a chat with a national daily.

“I never envisaged being a polygamist though I am a product of one. My parents didn’t support it either. My first wife was a business woman. I craved for somebody who was in the same field with me.

“In those days, the best advice you can get is from your better half and that was how the second woman came to be.

“Along the line, I lost the two to child births within 11 months interval. I had seven children at that time, so I didn’t plan remarrying or having more children again,” he said.





Kosoko added that after the death of his two wives during childbirth, persuasion from his doctor and family relatives made him remarry but with a clause of “not birthing”.

“But after much persuasion from my doctor and relatives, I decided to have a woman with the agreement of not having more children but a complete African woman will not agree to that.

“One thing led to the other and I got two women again. So being a polygamist is not intentional but God’s design which I do not have a right over.”

The 67-year old actor was born to the Kosoko royal family in Lagos Island.

He began his acting career as a child actor in a television production Makanjuola, in 1964.

Kosoko has featured in several Nollywood movies, both in English and Yoruba languages.