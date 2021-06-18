A friend of Nollywood actress, Mbong Amata, has urged everyone to ignore the claims by her ex-husband, Jeta Amata, about her being missing.

The friend, who simply identified herself as @stingybaron, took to her Instagram account saying that her best friend is fine and Nigerians should ignore Amata who is simply a scriptwriter who wrote a script and is using their daughter as bait.

“My hardworking Bestfriend. A Queen . @mbongofficial. Strong woman 🏽. For those worrying about her, she’s fine. If you know this woman you know she can stay off social media for 5years self, she’s just not that person,” she wrote.





When a fan asked why she hasn’t reached out to her family, she wrote, “And you know all this because a scriptwriter posted a script.

“The aim, to make her look bad while projecting care. Nothing worse than using your child as bait. Pathetic,” she fired back at another follower who wanted to know why her ex-husband decided to go public.”

She also disclosed that her daughter knows she’s doing very well.

Newsmen recall that Amata took to his Instagram page on Wednesday as he raised an alarm about the whereabouts of his ex-wife.