



American actress Jennnifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, better known as A-Rod, have reportedly ended their relationship after about two years following their engagement.

According to PageSix, the duo ended their relationship on Friday amid speculations that Rodriguez was dating a South Carolina movie star, Madison LeCroy.

A-Rod had denied the rumoured affair with LeCroy and LeCroy also stated that they have never met but she claimed to have “spoken with him” on the phone before.

“That’s the truth,” she said, saying that they have “never been physical… never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.”





THEWILL writes that Lopez and Rodriguez met in 2017 and started dating. A-Rod later engaged the actress in March 2019.

However, their wedding plans did not happen and before their alleged split, they had postponed their wedding twice attributing it to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that,” Lopez told Elle in January this year.

“We canceled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it.”