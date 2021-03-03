



Jamaican reggae legend, Neville O’Riley Livingston popularly known as Bunny Wailer has died at the age of 73.

This is according to a statement by Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

“We mourn the passing of this outstanding singer, songwriter and percussionist and celebrate his life and many accomplishments

“We remain grateful for the role that Bunny Wailer played in the development and popularity of Reggae music across the world.”

Wailer had been in the hospital since December and died at the Medical Associates Hospital in Kingston.





Wailer, the last surviving member of ‘The wailers’, hails from Kingston, Jamaica.

‘The Wailers’ which went on international fame with late Bob Marley also included the legendary Robert Nesta popularly known as Bob Marley and Peter Tosh as founding members.

Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36 while Tosh was killed by gunmen in 1987 at age 42.

Wailer is one of Bob Marley’s close friends, they worked together on the former’s two albums, ‘Catch A Fire and Burning’ before going solo in 1974.

He won three Grammy awards throughout his career, two for Best Reggae Album and one for Best Reggae Recording for “Time Will Tell — A Tribute To Bob Marley.”