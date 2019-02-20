



Asian action superstar Jackie Chan will return to Dubai to film one of his latest movies with director Stanley Tong this month, the Dubai Film and TV Commission said.

Jamal Al Sharif, chairman of the commission, said on Twitter that “megastar Jackie Chan is returning to film in Dubai for the second time after his smash-hit Kung Fu Yoga! The new film is titled Vanguard and is directed by Stanley Tong.’’

He said the film will be shot in and around Downtown Dubai, City Walk, other prominent locations and residential areas with support from Dubai Film and TV Commission.

“I would like to thank all those in the government and private sector that supported Kung Fu Yoga and will extend their support to the upcoming film,’’ Sharif was quoted by local newspaper Gulf News as saying.

Chan’s earlier movie `Kung Fu Yoga,’ an India-China co-production, marked the martial art actor’s first film shot in Dubai and the Middle East, when it was produced in September to October 2015.

The film used Dubai locales such as the Atlantis, the Palm, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai Marina, Business Bay and the open desert.