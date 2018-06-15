Jackie Chan is ready to share more stories about his amazing life and career.

This will be Chan’s second biographical account after his 1998 memoir.

Gallery Books told The Associated Press that Never Grow Up is a “candid” account of everything from his youth with the China Drama Academy to his “numerous” near-death experiences on and off camera

The 64-year-old Chan will also write about making movies in Hong King and Hollywood and of his imperfections as a family man, according to Gallery, a Simon & Schuster imprint.

Chan’s other films include a remake of The Karate Kid and the Police Storyseries. His previous books include I Am Jackie Chan: My Life in Action, a memoir published in 1998.