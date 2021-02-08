



Nigerian super kid actors, Ikorodu Bois, known for remaking movies and music videos and Emmanuella Samuel, a kid comedian of the Mark Angel Comedy fame have been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2021 under the favorite African social media star category.

The nomination list for the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards was released on its official website with two Nigerian-kid superstars clinching a spot in the award category.

The award is an annual U.S. children award produced by Nickelodeon, popular kiddies’ TV channel.

The nomination follows torrents of local and international recognition the Ikorodu Bois have been receiving for their ingenious craft.

Simply known as Emmanuella, the 10-year old comedian from MarkAngel Comedy has severally featured in stunning comedy skits which often leave viewers with ‘cracked ribs.’

Also nominated for the award are: Bonang-South Africa, Ghetto Kids-Uganda; Elsa Majimbo–Kenya; and Wain Van Den berg-south Africa.





Ikorodu Bois’ Babatunde Sanni, Muiz Sanni, Malik Sanni and Fawas Aina, is a group known for recreating and mimicking multi-million-dollar music videos, Hollywood movie trailers and epic pictures using local material and scenery.

The awards which are strictly by voting sees the Ikorodu Bois battle it along with the five others.

The Ikorodu Bois who have been making a lot of waves received recommendations from Hollywood star, Chris Hemsworth, after making a remake on Netflix movie the `Extraction 2’ by the Russo brothers which went viral.

Ikorodu Bois were recently featured on Steve Harvey’s TV show which brought them more limelight; they have remade a lot of music videos and advertisements since then.

The group got free equipment by Netflix last year to help them out in their shots. Since then they have done a lot of video remixes of Nigerian artist videos.

The 2021 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards recognises the biggest and most entertaining stars across the world of film, television, music, sports, video games and social media.