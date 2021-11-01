Ice Cube walks away from film production after refusing coronavirus vaccine

Ice Cube has backed out of Sony’s upcoming comedy “Oh Hell No,” after refusing a request from the film’s producers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The U.S rap legend and actor, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, was set to star alongside comedian Jack Black who is currently out due to an injury from a prior project.

The outlet reported that the Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii where cast members are all expected to be vaccinated per production rules. Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy Bad Trip, has been confirmed as director.

THR reported that the studio is looking to find a replacement for Ice Cube, who walked from a $9 million payday. Neither Sony nor the actor’s management have released a statement addressing the actor’s exit.

The former NWA member has however advocated for other forms of protection from the deadly virus in the past. Last August he donated 2,000 face masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma, the entertainment outlet reported.

During the earlier portion of the COVID-lockdowns, the “You Can Do It” emcee released a series of “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” branded T-shirts, featuring himself in a mask. The project was in partnership with the manufacturer Black Out. The proceeds were reportedly donated to frontline health workers.

This is the second project the 52-year-old has walked away from in recent months. Cube was set to star in the boxing film “Flint Strong,” but outlets say he’s no longer involved. The reasoning behind his exit has not yet been revealed.