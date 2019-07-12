<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nollywood actress, Kudirat Ogunro, says she will allow her husband to have a girlfriend after their marriage in order to have a settled home.

Ogunro on Friday in Abuja said that men are, by nature, polygamous.

She advised women to stop deceiving themselves by trying to wholly own their husbands.

“I’m not a jealous lover. In fact, when I get married, my husband has to have a girlfriend.

“That’s how my home can be settled and peaceful instead of him telling me ‘it’s only you baby’. No, I don’t believe in those words. I’m very serious.

“Men are polygamous by nature; so don’t let us fool ourselves,” the actress said.

Ogunro, a versatile actress, was in 2017 nominated for City People Movie Award for Best Upcoming Actress of the Year (Yoruba).