Glendon Crain, the third husband of Stormy Daniels, whose allegation of a sexual encounter with US President Donald Trump, made her popular, on Monday filed for divorce in Texas.

Crain filed for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences and adultery without giving details.

Crain also asked for and was granted a temporary restraining order to prevent his estranged wife, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from taking their 7-year-old daughter on her nationwide bus tour of strip clubs, according to the documents, reports CNBC.

The restraining order, issued by a Texas district judge in Kaufman County, bars Daniels from any contact with the child or access to the family’s home and cars in the Dallas suburb of Forney.

The judge set a hearing for Friday on whether to extend the terms of the order.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti first shared news of the divorce on his Twitter handle on Monday.

My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 23, 2018