



Popular British actress, Thandie Newton, says she’s reverting to the original spelling of her Zimbabwean name, Thandiwe.

Newton disclosed this in a recent interview with British Vogue, saying that she was finally ready to take back her name after it was misspelled in the credits of her first film, ‘Flirting’ in 1991.





“That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” Newton said.

The actress disclosed that from henceforth, all future projects will now be in her Zulu name.

THEWILL writes that the actress, whose full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker, was born in London to a British father and Zimbabwean mother.