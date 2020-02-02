<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hollywood actress and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her 74-year-old husband Jon Peters have gone their separate ways, twelve days after tying the knot in a secret marriage ceremony in Malibu.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the couple decided to uncouple barely two weeks after their secret nuptials earlier this month in Malibu, California.

The wedding which was attended by members of their family including her sons with ex Tommy Lee, Brandon and Dylan, along with Jon’s daughters and his ex-wife.

The 52-year-old actress in a statement which confirmed their split, asked for ‘support’ from fans.

She wrote, “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another.





“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source close to couple told Fox News that though Pamela has known Jon forever, but she never lived with him, contrary to some reports.

“Pamela asked for a break to think about this a little more,” an Insider also told Hollywood Life.

The couple who have been married 4 times to different partners, did not have an official marriage license.

Pamela and Jon dated back in the 1980s when she first moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia, Canada, connecting at Hugh Hefner‘s Playboy Mansion.