Hollywood actor Jack Whitehall admits stealing from posh hotels

Hollywood actor and comedian Jack Whitehall has admitted stealing to stealing as much as he can from hotels, including light bulbs and batteries from the TV remote.

The telly joker revealed that he ‘inherited” his bizarre habit from his mother Hilary, who stole from hotel rooms for decades.

He also noted that despite his successful TV and movie career, he cannot stop himself from pocketing stuff from hotels.

“I even try to rationalise it in my own head – ‘I don’t need these items; I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I could easily afford these things.”

“I stride into the bathroom thinking, ‘If these b******s are going to charge that much for Pringles and Wi-Fi, those shower curtain rings are coming with me.’”

He noted that he doesn’t go for the obvious items. “And it’s not just the obvious items I will go for. I think outside the box; obviously, I take the toiletries.

“But thanks to my mother’s influence, I’ll take anything. Shower mats, light bulbs, linen, batteries from the television remote.”

“I can’t help it; it’s in my DNA.”

Whitehall revealed that he wishes the first part of his stand-up career “didn’t exist in public” as he finds his old self “objectionable”.

He added: “It is terrifying to be doing these big family movies for Paramount and Disney, knowing that I came from a different era of stand-up, before the culture wars and historic tweets.

“When you’re 19, you don’t really think much about what you’re saying. You just say anything to get a laugh, so you don’t have to stand up to silence for five minutes.”