Johnny Depp has joined Instagram to communicate with fans in response to the “hellish quarantine monotony” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hollywood actor, 56, amassed more than 1.5 million followers on the first day of making his account – and thanked fans for their “unwavering support”.

His first post was a picture of himself sitting in what appeared to be the inside of a candlelit cave.

“Hello everyone… filming something for you now… gimme a minute,” the star wrote.

Depp then shared an eight-minute video from the same setting in which he thanked fans and appeared to reference his bitter feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has led to allegations of domestic abuse on both sides.

“Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” Depp said.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star revealed he was prompted to join social media because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now.





“Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people’s lives.”

Depp, who is part of the band The Hollywood Vampires, also urged his followers to “care for one another” during the global pandemic and advised them to keep busy.

“We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony,” Depp said.

“Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

He also commented on his new release of the John Lennon song Isolation with Jeff Beck, describing it as “especially fitting” due to the current circumstances.

He added: “The song’s about isolation, fear, and the existential risk to our world, so we wanted to give the song to you.

“We truly both hope in our own little way, it helps you get through these unusual times that we’re experiencing, even if it just helps to pass the time as we endure isolation together.”