Nigerian comedienne and actress, Helen Paul, has stated that she was once told to indulge herself in scandals so that she would get a huge fanbase on social media.

The entertainer disclosed this in a recent Instagram live session with Doyin Hassan, Movie Director and actor.

Helen stated that during the early days of her career, she had met a talent manager and subsequently indicated her interest to work with him.

The 38-year-old actress said the talent manager, however, refused her request, saying that she would have to indulge herself in one or two scandals to garner more popularity before the pair could work together.

She narrated: “I once told someone that I really loved his work and that I would like to work with him. I had seen him manage two female artistes successfully. However, his response was, ‘Helen, if I am going to work with you, you may not like my pattern.





“He told me that ‘we may have to create one or two scandals for you so that the crowd can ‘follow’ you’ I then asked him what type of scandals he meant. He told me to ‘check up on people, especially females, that had about 10 million followers (on social media). Maybe they’ve got divorce issues or something related.

“He said that when I did that, I would get (more) followers. He also stated that after some time, I should begin doing charitable acts that would cover up any unpleasant thing I had done. He felt that the most important thing was to have many followers.”

The actress also frowned at the various forms of “manipulations” people in the showbiz industry.

She added: “There is a lot of manipulation out there and some times, one cold be tempted to consider doing those things. Sometimes, I am tempted to post (on social media) some of the materials possessions I have acquired.

“But I am blessed to have people that call me to order. So, I am not able to show off, and that could be painful too.”