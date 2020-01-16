<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Music star and entertainer, Harrison Tare Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong, has finally shut the doors of bachelorhood as he officially proposed to his long-time lover, Isioma.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner took his Instagram page on Wednesday to share a video of his girlfriend wearing the ring.





The overjoyed singer asserted that, he had found a mother and a wife in her, after he lost his mother many years ago.

He wrote: “I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you

“You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful

“You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold

“You’re my #Isioma“