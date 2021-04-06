



British actor and Harry Potter star, Paul Ritter, has died at the age of 54.

His death was disclosed by his management in a statement released on Tuesday saying that he died of a brain tumour at home, surrounded by his wife and two sons.

The statement said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.





“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor and was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Before his death, Ritter appeared in the HBO drama “Chernobyl;” “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince;” and James Bond film “Quantum of Solace.”