Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a couple of days to get used to being parents to the newest Royal Baby whose name we will learn today.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept tight-lipped about what they’re going to call Baby Sussex, who will be shown off to the world for his first official photocall.

The couple and their two-day-old son have enjoyed a bit of quiet time at Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor Castle, since Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Prince Harry appeared outside their home after just a few hours’ sleep to say how thrilled he was at the birth of his first child.

Meanwhile, Prince William welcomed him to an exclusive club. He said yesterday that he was ‘obviously thrilled, absolutely thrilled, and obviously looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quietened down’.

He then added: ‘I’m very pleased and glad to welcome my own brother into the sleep deprivation society that is parenting.’